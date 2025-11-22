KBI: Shots fired at Leavenworth County deputies in pursuit that ended near Basehor-Linwood High School

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) revealed Saturday that shots were fired toward deputies in a pursuit that ended near Basehor-Linwood High School Friday night.

At around 8:45 p.m. Friday, deputies from the Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office responded to the 16900 block of Dempsey Road, where a resident reported being threatened.

The person described the suspect’s vehicle as a white Honda SUV.

Preliminary information states deputies located the Honda nearby and attempted to stop the vehicle. However, the driver of the SUV refused to stop for the authorities.

As the Honda traveled eastbound in the 17000 block of Dempsey Road, gunshots were fired from the SUV in the direction of the pursuing patrol vehicle.

Gunshots were fired from the Honda once again near North 147th Street and Parallel Road in Basehor, and the responding deputy wrecked his patrol vehicle.

The pursuit continued to the area of North 156th Street and Parallel Road near Basehor-Linwood High School, where the Honda collided with another vehicle.

The crash occurred at around the same time as the end of Basehor-Linwood's football game against St. James Academy, according to officials.

As a deputy pulled behind the Honda, a man, later identified as 33-year-old Andrew M. Amundsen of Leavenworth, got out of the vehicle from the passenger side and fired several rounds.

The deputy then returned fire.

The driver of the vehicle, 29-year-old Mariah Huggins of Kansas City, Kansas, was taken into custody at the scene of the crash.

Amundsen, however, fled the scene on foot.

Authorities said Amundsen broke a basement window of a home in the area and entered the residence, but then left and continued to flee from police.

Deputies located Amundsen hiding in a truck bed in the area of North 157th and Cedar streets and took him into custody.

Amundsen was uninjured in the incident and later booked into the Leavenworth County Jail on an outstanding arrest warrant.

Huggins was examined by hospital personnel and then booked into the Leavenworth County Jail on a pre-existing warrant.

The deputy involved in the wreck was transported to the hospital, where he was treated and later released.

No other deputies or civilians were hurt in the incident.

Additional charges related to this incident are expected for Amundsen and Huggins, according to the KBI.

Case findings will be presented to the Leavenworth County Attorney for determination of charges once the KBI's investigation concludes.

—

