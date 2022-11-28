KC-area man sentenced to 12 years after DNA from cigarette butt links him to burglary crime scene

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man was sentenced to 12 years on Monday after admitting to several burglaries and thefts around the Kansas City area, the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office announced.

Isaiah J.J. Brown, 31, of Kansas City, Missouri, previously pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary, two counts of tampering with a motor vehicle, first-degree property damage and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, a victim was doing yard work and had her garage door open. She went inside her home and noticed her home ransacked as well as several items missing.

Surveillance video captured Brown entering a home through a garage near West Gregory Boulevard on Nov. 11, 2020.

Brown was later seen leaving the home carrying a bag that contained thousands of dollars worth of electronics. The items includes an iPad, three laptops and a cellphone.

A DNA qualified officer processed the scene and located a cigarette butt in the victim's car that didn't belong to her.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol later entered his DNA into a CODIS report and Brown's DNA was matched to the cigarette butt.

Brown was later arrested on Jan. 5, 2021, and he admitted to the burglary as well as stealing other vehicles and stealing and switching license plates.

