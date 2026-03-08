KC Aviation Department 'aware of situation' at Kansas City International Airport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Aviation Department is "aware of a situation" at Kansas City International Airport.

A department spokesperson told KSHB 41 they were first notified of the incident in the 11 a.m. hour Sunday.

"As a precaution, the department has evacuated sections of the Airport Terminal," the spokesperson shared in a statement.

Jonathan Stein shared a video with KSHB 41 of travelers evacuating onto the tarmac.

Jonathan Stein: Evacuation at KCI on March 8

The aviation department said airport police are working with the FBI to "substantiate any potential threat."

In a statement, the FBI told KSHB 41 it is"aware of the incident," and FBI personnel are "working with airport and law enforcement officials to determine the credibility of the threat."

Other travelers shared that their flights were stuck on the taxiway due to the incident, while others reported being diverted.

Courtesy @bellemeadejewel: Evacuation outside KCI on March 8

Southwest Airlines confirmed four flights bound for Kansas City were diverted.

"Nothing is more important to Southwest than the safety of its Customers and Employees," a Southwest spokesperson said in a statement.

For anyone en route to the airport, the Missouri Department of Transportation reports Interstate 29 northbound to Interstate 435 eastbound/the KCI exit ramp is closed. Drivers must use an alternate route.

TRAFFIC ALERT: (PLATTE COUNTY)

I-29 NB TO I-435 EB/KCI EXIT RAMP CLOSED. PLEASE USE ALTERNATE ROUTE pic.twitter.com/BCwpjCtWb3 — MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) March 8, 2026

KSHB 41 News is on the scene and is working to learn more.

A similar incident unfolded on Dec. 31, 2025. Travelers were evacuated due to a "potential threat in the unsecured area" of the airport.

Ultimately, law enforcement determined there was "no credible threat to the airport or those inside the terminal" in the New Year's Eve incident.

This story will be updated as information is available.

