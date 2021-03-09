KC man charged after January incident at MSHP Troop A Headquarters

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man who was shot after pointing an assault rifle at a Missouri Highway Patrol trooper faces charges of unlawful use of a weapon.

Tayland Rahim, 28, of Kansas City, Missouri, is charged in Jackson County Court with two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, according to a news release from the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office.

Rahim pulled his pickup truck into the parking lot of the MSHP's Troop A Headquarters at 9:25 p.m. on Jan. 4.

He climbed out of the truck about 15 minutes later holding an assault rifle, court documents state.

A trooper in a marked patrol vehicle pulled through the parking lot and Rahim walked up to the trooper's car with the rifle in his right hand.

The trooper told dispatchers inside the headquarters building what had happened as Rahim walked toward the west side of the building, according to court documents.

Rahim turned around and fired the rifle.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol sergeant inside the building heard a loud bang outside and went to investigate. The sergeant saw Rahim in the parking lot with a rifle and ordered Rahim to drop the weapon, the court document states.

Rahim ignored the commands, raised the rifle and pointed it at the sergeant, documents state.

The sergeant fired at Rahim, according to documents, because he feared not only for his life, but for those inside the troop's headquarters.

A second trooper went to the front desk in the building and warned dispatchers in the radio room to take cover.

Rahim fired a shot toward Lee's Summit police officers as they drove into the parking lot.

No troopers or police officers were wounded by gunfire.

Gunfire wounded Rahim, who was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Rahim smelled of alcohol and test results from the hospital revealed that he was more than three times the legal blood-alcohol limit, the court document states.

Rahim still is recovering at a hospital.

