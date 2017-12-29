KC man charged in wife's shooting death near 93rd and Myrtle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man is facing charges in the shooting death of his wife on Dec. 16.

Howard Tyrone Neely, 35, is charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, police found his wife, Joegina L. Davis, in the street with gunshot wounds near 93rd and Myrtle. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead. During the body exam, investigators discovered marks that indicate she had also been run over by a vehicle.

A passerby who found Davis at the scene told police that Davis said "Tyrone" did this to her. The witness said Davis told him, "I got out of the car, he shot me and ran me over." Davis's family told officials that Neely goes by his middle name, Tyrone.

The victim's family told investigators that Davis and Neely were no longer together at the time of the shooting.

Phone records show that Neely called Davis's phone 1,073 times between Nov. 17 and Dec. 8, according to court documents. Her family also told police Neely was abusive.

The National Integrated Ballistic Information Network tested a shell casing found at the scene and discovered it matched a casing found at a Sept. 8 crime scene in Kansas City, Kansas that reportedly involved Neely. Witnesses told police that Neely shot at them.

Prosecutors requested a $500,000 bond.