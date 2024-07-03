Kansas City, Missouri, man drowns Tuesday at Table Rock Lake

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man drowned Tuesday at Table Rock Lake.

Around 4:45 p.m., the man was boating in a 2022 pontoon in Cow Creek Cove.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the man got out of the boat and was hanging onto the side, but after he let go, the boat drifted away.

When the boat was too far away for him to grab back onto it, the man struggled to swim and went under, per MSHP.

MSHP said the man’s wife was eventually able to pull him from the water and begin performing life-saving measures.

The 61-year-old was pronounced dead Tuesday evening by a doctor with Cox Branson.

