KC man sentenced to 25 years for armed Waffle House robbery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for an armed robbery at a Waffle House.

Marqus Wilson, 22, was convicted in October 2021 and was sentenced this week.

He was charged with first-degree robbery.

The incident happened on Oct. 30, 2018, at the Waffle House near the Kansas City International Airport.

Platte County officials said employees witnessed two armed, masked suspects enter the restaurant and demand money. One was armed with a gun, and the other was armed with a knife.

Wilson was identified as the suspect with the knife.

One employee testified in court that a suspect fired the gun at the wall to prove it was not fake and that Wilson jumped onto a both and said, "We're on meth. Just give us the money. I'll kill you."

The employee also testified that Wilson swung the knife at her face before leaving with $300.

Wilson first denied the crime but then confessed and identified his accomplice.

He will have to serve a minimum of 21 years and three months of his sentence before being eligible for parole.

