KC man sentenced to federal prison in $4M fraud scheme

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man will serve three years in federal prison for his role in a fraudulent investment scheme that bilked investors out of $4 million.

U.S. District Judge Roseann Ketchmark sentenced Brain Hudnall, 44, Thursday, after Hudnall pleaded guilty to the scheme in June 2020.

Hudnall’s brother, Phillip Hudnall, had also previously pleaded guilty in a separate but related case.

In 2019, federal prosecutors say the brothers owned and operated two businesses that they presented to high net-worth people as investment opportunities, promising 20 to 30 percent returns in less than a year.

The federal government is seeking restitution to be paid to the victims of the fraud scheme, though an exact amount is still being determined.

