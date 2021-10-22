KC man sentenced to federal prison in $4M fraud scheme

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man will serve three years in federal prison for his role in a fraudulent investment scheme that bilked investors out of $4 million.
U.S. District Judge Roseann Ketchmark sentenced Brain Hudnall, 44, Thursday, after Hudnall pleaded guilty to the scheme in June 2020.
Hudnall’s brother, Phillip Hudnall, had also previously pleaded guilty in a separate but related case.
In 2019, federal prosecutors say the brothers owned and operated two businesses that they presented to high net-worth people as investment opportunities, promising 20 to 30 percent returns in less than a year.
The federal government is seeking restitution to be paid to the victims of the fraud scheme, though an exact amount is still being determined.
—
For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.
Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.