KC Pet Project rescues 31 animals from property in Kansas City's Historic Northeast Neighborhood

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thirty-one animals were rescued Tuesday by the KC Pet Project in Kansas City, Missouri's Historic Northeast Neighborhood.

In a press release, the agency said the animals — eight ducks, six roosters, eight hens, eight cats and one pigeon — were living in "deplorable conditions."

KC Pet Project Pigeon

Neighbors called animal services about the potential neglect, and the owner agreed to surrender the creatures.

One duck was euthanized due to its injuries and a kitten also died, KC Pet Project said.

Provided Duck rescued

Several other cats are sick and receiving medical attention.

Animal services officers noted the property was filled with trash, animal carcasses and dead birds.

"We are grateful to our officers who continued to investigate this case and glad to have these animals in our care now, where they will receive the attention and love they deserve," said Tori Fugate, chief communications officer at KC Pet Project. "We set up little pools of water for the ducks, and it was a heartwarming scene to see them immediately jump into the water to clean themselves off. This case is another example of why it is important to report any suspected cases of animal neglect to help us protect animals who cannot speak for themselves."

KC Project Project said it has found a place for most of the birds, with roosters up for adoption.

Those interested in adopting can visit the birds at the KC Campus for Animal Care, located at 7077 Elmwood Avenue in KCMO.

—

