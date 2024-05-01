KC police in standoff with man threatening harm in West Bottoms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police negotiators are in a standoff in the West Bottoms with a man threatening harm.

Officers were called Wednesday morning to the area near St. Louis Avenue in reference to a man in a wooded area believed to be armed and threatening to harm himself or others.

Negotiators are working to contact the man and work toward a peaceful resolution.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area near St. Louis Avenue and Mulberry Street.

This is an ongoing situation. This story will be updated as information is available.

