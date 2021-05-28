KC Proud Boy charged in Jan. 6 riots files motion to await trial while out of jail

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of several Kansas City-area Proud Boys members charged in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol says he shouldn’t have to wait in jail until the outcome of his trial.
Olathe resident William Chrestman, 47, was one of three Kansas City-area residents initially charged in connection to the capitol riots.
In February, a federal judge ordered Chrestman to be transferred to Washington to await trial.
In a court filing this week, Chrestman’s public defender asked the judge to reconsider detaining Chrestman prior to trial, arguing that there’s nothing in his background suggesting he is a flight risk.
His attorneys also say that Chrestman is not receiving appropriate levels of medication to treat his chronic pain from a 2010 workplace accident as a sheet metal worker, as well as not getting enough medication to treat attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, major depressive disorder and insomnia.
Chrestman was charged in February alongside two other Kansas City-area defendants, Christopher Kuehne, also of Olathe, and Luis Colon of Blue Springs.
In this week’s filing, Chrestman’s attorney says the other two defendants played a larger role in the Jan. 6 riot than Chrestman.
It was not clear when the judge would rule on Chrestman’s request.
