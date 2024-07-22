VIDEO | KCFD battles 2-alarm apartment fire in south Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Extra crews have been called to help Kansas City, Missouri, firefighters battle an apartment fire Monday morning.

The first fire crews were dispatched around 10:47 a.m. to an apartment building at 11606 Winchester Ave.

A KCFD spokesperson said firefighters initially were able to battle the blaze from inside the building but have since evacuated the structure and are fighting the fire from the outside only.

A second alarm was called to bring in extra resources to help battle the fire.

KCFD is working a 2 alarm apartment fire in South KC. pic.twitter.com/E9x2L7HNmQ — Kansas City Fire Department (KCFD) (@KCMOFireDept) July 22, 2024

No injuries have been reported thus far.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.