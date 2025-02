KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department responded to a fire Sunday afternoon in the 1600 block of Cambridge.

Firefighters noted heavy smoke and fire upon arrival.

Crews then initiated interior operations using multiple handlines, per KCFD.

One occupant was able to self-evacuate. KCFD said the occupant was transported to be evaluated for minor burns and smoke inhalation.

No firefighters were injured.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

