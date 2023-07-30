KCFD crews respond to commercial fire in 5300 block of Prospect Avenue Saturday evening

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department responded to a single-story commercial structure fire in the 5300 block of Prospect Avenue Saturday evening.

Upon arrival at approximately 6:57 p.m., firefighters found heavy smoke and a visible fire. Crews worked an offensive interior attack and search efforts came back clear, according to a spokesperson with KCFD.

A partial collapse of a flat roof occurred while crews were inside, but there were no reported injuries of civilians or firefighters, per KCFD.

The fire was under control at 7:29 p.m.

KCFD crews are currently in salvage and overhaul operations.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Tips leading to an arrest made through the Tips Hotline may be eligible for up to a $25,000 reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.