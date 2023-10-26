KCFD crews stop leak in valve at ammonia tank at local dairy plant

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Mo., fire department hazardous materials crews stopped a valve leak in a ten-thousand pound ammonia tank just after 10 p.m. Tuesday at the Belfonte plant in KCMO.

One person suffered a minor injury, but was treated at the scene and offered help to crews to stop the leak, according to a fire department spokesman.

Crews had to turn off two valves to stop the one valve from leaking.

The building's ventilation system quickly dissipated the ammonia once the leak was stopped.

There were no environmental hazards outside the structure.

No other injuries were reported.

