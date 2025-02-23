KCFD firefighter struck by car while working accident at 85th, Main

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A firefighter with the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department was struck by a car while working an accident at 85th and Main streets Saturday afternoon.

The firefighter was directing traffic while the people involved in a two-vehicle accident were being evaluated.

According to KCFD, the firefighter sustained significant injuries and was transported to a local hospital for further treatment.

The firefighter is expected to make a full recovery, officials said.

The driver who struck the firefighter stopped and cooperated fully with police on the scene.

