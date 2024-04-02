KCFD firefighter suffers non-life-threatening injury while combatting vacant house fire Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, firefighter was hospitalized after suffering a non-life-threatening injury while responding to a vacant house fire early Tuesday morning.

KCFD crews reported a house fire at a two-story vacant house around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 3600 block of College Avenue in KCMO.

Firefighters used multiple handlines to bring the blaze under control.

Crews searched the structure and discovered multiple holes in the floor of the home.

The nature of the firefighter's injuries is not known at this time.

KCFD is investigating the cause of the fire.

