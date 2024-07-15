KCFD: Possible robbery suspect climbs, falls 60 feet from tree

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A possible robbery suspect fell more than 60 feet from a tree early Monday morning.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department was called to a large wooded area off Front Street about 3:30 a.m. by a neighboring business who heard him calling for help.

Crews discovered a male more than 60 feet up a large tree.

Kansas City police are investigating him as a possible person of interest in an attempted robbery at QuikTrip earlier in the evening.

KCFD tried to reach the individual with a ladder truck, but due to the height and setback, it was not possible.

As KCFD climbers began to ascend, the individual began climbing higher, where branches could no longer hold his weight.

He fell, and was transported to an area hospital for treatment. He is listed in stable, with non life-threatening injuries.

