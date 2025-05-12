Watch Now
KCFD reports no injuries after vehicle crashes into Burger King restaurant

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, fire and police crews responded Sunday evening to a vehicle that had crashed into a building near Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard and Kensington Avenue.

When crews arrived around 7 p.m., they found a vehicle lodged in the side of a Burger King restaurant.

No injuries were reported.

A Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department spokesperson said a rescue unit stayed on the scene to help dislodge the vehicle.

Additionally, the spokesperson said dangerous buildings and health department personnel were called out to ensure the building's safety.

