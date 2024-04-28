KCFD rescues 2 from roof in Sunday morning fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department responded to a fire Sunday morning in the 2800 block of Oakley.

Shortly before 6 a.m., crews arrived and noted heavy fire and smoke from an occupied 1 1/2-story home, per KCPD.

The fire department said two people were rescued from the roof, and a third person was able to self-evacuate.

Two cats were also located during a search of the structure; their status is unknown.

All three people were evaluated on the scene but declined additional treatment, per KCFD.

“The fire was brought under control within minutes,” KCFD posted on social media.

KCFD said the water department was also ordered to the home to remedy a broken water line.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

