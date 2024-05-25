KCFD rescues 3 children from building fire overnight at illegal apartment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department rescued three children from a fire at an illegal apartment building early Saturday morning.

KCFD responded to a two-story commercial fire near Truman and Park at 1:50 a.m. Saturday.

Fire crews quickly got the fire under control and searched the structure.

Firefighters located storage doors. After forcing the doors open, KCFD crews discovered an illegal apartment with three unsupervised children — ages 2, 4 and 9 — inside.

The three children were transported to Children's Mercy with minor injuries for smoke inhalation and CO exposure. They are all in stable condition. No other injuries were reported.

KCFD says the CO levels were deadly if exposed for a prolonged time.

KCPD is investigating the illegal apartment.

