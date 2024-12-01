KCFD rescues 'multiple occupants, multiple pets' from Sunday morning fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nearly two dozen people were displaced after a fire Sunday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.

Fire crews responded just before 8 a.m. to an apartment fire at 16300 E. 48th Terr.

Smoke and fire were showing from the three-story building when firefighters arrived.

Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department

KCFD began offensive interior operations using multiple landlines while a search for possibly trapped occupants was underway.

“Multiple occupants and multiple pets were assisted/rescued from the apartment building,” a KCFD spokesperson shared in a news release.

Due to cold temperatures, six additional ambulances were called to the first-alarm fire to serve as warming locations for displaced occupants.

KCFD said the fire was under control by 8:25 a.m.

Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department

No injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross was ordered to assist 16 adults and seven children who were displaced by the fire, KCFD said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

