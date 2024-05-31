KCFD rescues tree trimmer trapped around 65 feet in air in Raytown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department rescued a tree trimmer who was trapped about 65 feet in the air Friday morning in Raytown.

KCFD crews responded to the 9800 block of 81st Terrace in Raytown at 10:15 a.m. Friday.

A tree trimmer lost his rope while in a tree and was unable to get down, per KCFD.

KCFD

Fire crews used a drone to raise a rope and harness system to the man. The rescue team instructed the tree trimmer how to secure the ropes and he was lowered to safety.

KCFD

A member of KCFD's rescue division then retrieved the gear from the tree.

KCFD

No injuries were reported in the incident.

On Tuesday night, KCFD rescued another tree trimmer in KCMO after his foot became tangled in a tree.

