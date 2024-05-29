Kansas City, Missouri, firefighters rescue dangling tree trimmer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A tree trimmer was rescued Tuesday night after his foot became tangled in a tree.

A Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department spokesperson said crews were called around 8 p.m. to the 5900 block of Indiana.

Crews found a man suspended upside down by his foot about 15 feet up in the air.

A KCFD spokesperson said the man had been doing tree trimming when he got stuck.

Firefighters used ladders and ropes to help free the man and lower him to the ground.

Paramedics transported the man to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries to his leg and foot.

High winds moved through the Kansas City area Saturday night, May 25, leaving downed trees and power lines across the area.

