KCFD responds to 'heavy fire' at maintenance building of Suburban Lawn & Garden in south KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department is on scene of a "heavy fire" in a maintenance building belonging to Suburban Lawn and Garden.

The building is located near 138th and Wyandotte streets.

Upon arrival, crews reported heavy fire in the building.

Crews are fighting the fire defensively and are working to get it under control.

There are also tanks containing various fuel sources that have caused secondary explosions inside the structure, according to KCFD.

No injuries have been reported.

