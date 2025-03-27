Watch Now
NewsKansas City Public Safety

Actions

KCFD responds to 'heavy fire' at maintenance building of Suburban Lawn & Garden in south KCMO

KCFD responds to 'heavy fire' at maintenance building of Suburban Lawn & Garden
KSHB 41
KCFD responds to 'heavy fire' at maintenance building of Suburban Lawn & Garden
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department is on scene of a "heavy fire" in a maintenance building belonging to Suburban Lawn and Garden.

The building is located near 138th and Wyandotte streets.

Upon arrival, crews reported heavy fire in the building.

Crews are fighting the fire defensively and are working to get it under control.

KCFD responds to 'heavy fire' at maintenance building of Suburban Lawn & Garden

There are also tanks containing various fuel sources that have caused secondary explosions inside the structure, according to KCFD.

No injuries have been reported.


Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone