KCFD responds to ‘several significant calls’ overnight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department responded to “several significant calls” overnight, according to a department spokesperson.

First, KCFD said 107 calls came from the Kenny Chesney concert Saturday evening at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. All but four calls, where patients were transported for further evaluation, were handled by on-site staff.

“The calls for service included heat-related issues and intoxication for the most part, with various other ailments,” KCFD shared.

Around 8 p.m., crews responded to a residential fire in the 2500 block of Highland Avenue.

All occupants were able to self-evacuate, and the fire was under control “rather quickly.” KCFD said the fire was deemed accidental/electrical.

Hours later, around 4 a.m. Sunday, KCFD was called to a confined space rescue.

A 30-year-old man and 22-year-old woman found themselves lost during a late-night exploration of the caves off of Coal Mine Road.

“After becoming disoriented and unable to find their way out, they were able to find a spot with enough signal to call 911,” the KCFD spokesperson said.

Rescue crews descended around 2000-2500 feet into the caves to locate and extract the man and woman. They were unharmed.

Finally, crews responded to another house fire around 4:40 a.m.

Firefighters noted heavy fire and smoke in the 9100 block of Raytown Road.

Multiple handlines were required to extinguish the blaze of the vacant ranch-style home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

