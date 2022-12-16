KCI officer shot Friday morning, KCPD investigating

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating an incident Friday morning in which a police officer with the Kansas City International Airport was shot.

Around 5 a.m., officers responded to north Bern Street and Northwest Cookingham Drive near KCI.

KCPD reports the KCI officer was shot in the leg and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

No word on what led to the shooting, but police say two people are in custody.

Traffic is being impacted near Bern and Canberra streets.

Authorities tell KSHB 41 the incident was isolated and will not affect flight arrivals and/or departures. However, it is unknown when the scene will be cleared.

This story is developing and will be updated as information is available.

