KCK bank robbed, area school placed on lockdown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A US Bank in Kansas City, Kansas, was robbed Friday morning and about ten minutes before the robbery, KCKPD received an anonymous call reporting a man with a gun at an elementary school just eight minutes east of the bank.

The FBI described the suspect as a man approximately 6'5" tall and 250 pounds, wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, a neon mask and sunglasses. The suspect entered the bank located at 10959 Parallel Parkway, displayed a handgun and demanded money.

He fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

At about 9:25 a.m., KCK police received a call about an armed man headed to Lowell Brune Elementary School at 2220 N. 89th Terrace.

Lowell Brune was then placed on lockdown while KCK police and school security investigated.

Nothing was found and the lockdown was lifted a short time later.

KCK district officials sent a note to board members notifying them of the incident.

Meanwhile, nearby Piper Unified School District officials at 3130 W. 122nd Street sent a note to parents informing them that KCK police were notified of a threat at Lowell Brune, the subsequent bank robbery and that the suspect fled in a silver Ford Escape.

The note says KCK police determined no credible threat to the district.

The FBI says it's too early in the investigation to draw any possible correlation between the swatting call and bank robbery.

The investigation is underway.

