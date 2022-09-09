KCK elementary school briefly secured after shots fired in nearby neighborhood

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Students and staff at Noble Prentis Elementary School briefly went on an extra layer of precaution Friday after a report of shots fired in a nearby neighborhood.

A Kansas City, Kansas, Public School District spokesperson said the reported shots were not super close to the school, but officials went into a temporary secure status for less than 30 minutes.

School continued as normal throughout the morning.

A Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department spokesperson confirmed officers were dispatched to the neighborhood, located near S. 14th Street and Gibbs Road.

No injuries were reported, and the incident did not involve students at the school.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .