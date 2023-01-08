KCK man arrested for allegedly killing 16-year-old girl in 2014

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Kansas, man was taken into custody Friday afternoon for allegedly killing a 16-year-old girl in 2014.

Investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department led to the arrest of Billy I. Dupree, 38.

In addition to allegedly killing D.K., of KCMO, in 2014, Dupree was incarcerated based on “prior charges” by KBI, with assistance from the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Dupree is being held at the Lansing Correctional Facility.

Nearly eight years after D.K.’s death, the Kansas Attorney General’s Office requested KBI join KCPD in investigating once it was “determined the murder had taken place in Kansas City, Kansas,” per KBI.

D.K.'s body was located Dec. 21, 2014, near 24th Street and Monroe Avenue in KCMO.

KBI reports the Kansas Attorney General’s Office expects to prosecute the case.

