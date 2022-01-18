KCK man charged in connection to fatal beating, child assault

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Kansas, man was charged Tuesday in connection with the fatal beating of a 24-year-old woman and the assault of a 4-year-old child.

Jose E. Escalante-Corchado, 29, has been charged with first degree murder, first degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action and first degree endangering the welfare of a child, according to a release from the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office.

The incident occurred on Jan. 15, 2022, when Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department officers were dispatched to the 7300 block of Wabash Avenue to do a welfare check, according to court records.

After they entered the residence, officers discovered the 24-year-old victim deceased in a bathtub, the child with severe trauma to her head and blood throughout the main floor of the house.

The child is currently in critical condition.

A 911 call had come that day from the victim's phone.

Officers found the print of a specific type of boot, and they later found a matching pair of boots that belonged to Escalante-Corchado. Detectives also found Escalante-Corchado's truck in the area of the crime scene.

"Surveillance video also showed a male in the area of the victim's residence running south from the residence, then getting into a white truck that soon pulls into a gas station," the release said. "Surveillance video revealed the male to appear to be a Hispanic male with black hair. The defendant told detectives that was him at the gas."

Escalante-Corchado told detectives that he knew the victim and her daughter. He is being held without bond.

