KCK man charged in July 8 shooting death of a woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Kansas, man is facing murder charges in the shooting death of a woman in her home.

Verlee McCullough III, 39, is charged in Wyandotte County District Court with first-degree murder.

Officers found Ashley Jones, 37, shot to death July 8 in the 1400 block of North 8th Street.

Investigators are still working to figure out what led to the fatal shooting.

McCullough was arrested Tuesday and is in the Wyandotte County Jail.

His bond was set at $1 million.

