KCK man charged with killing his brother

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Kansas, man is charged with second degree murder in the shooting death of his brother.
Ricky Salazar, 34, also faces a domestic battery charge in the Aug. 15 incident in the 8700 block of State Avenue.
The gunfire killed Salazar's brother, Ricardo.
A news release from the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department states Salazar also is charged in another incident with aggravated robbery, criminal in possession of a weapon and possession of cocaine.
Anyone with more information in the murder of Ricardo Salazar should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
—
For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.
Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.