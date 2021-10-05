KCK man charged with killing his brother

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Kansas, man is charged with second degree murder in the shooting death of his brother.

Ricky Salazar, 34, also faces a domestic battery charge in the Aug. 15 incident in the 8700 block of State Avenue.

The gunfire killed Salazar's brother, Ricardo.

A news release from the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department states Salazar also is charged in another incident with aggravated robbery, criminal in possession of a weapon and possession of cocaine.

Anyone with more information in the murder of Ricardo Salazar should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

