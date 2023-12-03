KCK man in serious condition after 1-vehicle crash Saturday on I-70

A Kansas City, Kansas, man is in serious condition after a crash on Interstate 70 Saturday evening in Kansas City, Kansas.

Around 6:50 p.m. Saturday, a 2004 Toyota 4 Runner traveled across one lane of I-70 and struck the inside barrier wall near the exit to Washington Boulevard.

The Toyota then spun across the roadway and struck the outside barrier wall. It then continued to spin, colliding with the inside wall for a second time before coming to a rest.

The 34-year-old male driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating the collision.