Security breach in third-party operations system impacts KCK, KCMO municipal courts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Kansas, and Kansas City, Missouri, municipal courts both reported security issues with the system the courts use for day-to-day operations this week, causing court dates to be canceled.

Court appearances and hearings set for Wednesday, Sept. 13 through Friday, Sept. 15 in the KCK Municipal Court will be rescheduled.

The KCMO Municipal Court said all court appearances — with the exception of trials — scheduled for Sept. 13 will be held. At the end of each day, the KCMO Municipal Court will asses whether it will move forward with appearances scheduled for the next day.

Both KCK and KCMO courts are also unable to process payments at this time.

Regional Justice Information Systems (REJIS), a technology service provider for courts, notified the KCMO Municipal Court of the issue on Monday. The KCK Municipal Court was notified on Tuesday, according to the Unified Government of Wyandotte County.

The issue prevents the KCK Municipal Court from accessing information from REJIS. KCMO reported a similar issue.

The city of Overland Park also uses REJIS and reported the same issue, however, the municipal court building is under renovation so no court cases were scheduled for this week.

While Overland Park is able to process payments, the court can not currently process municipal warrants.

There is currently no additional information on the nature of the security issue.

“We had a security incident and are working to mitigate any damage," REJIS said in a statement to KSHB 41.

People with questions can contact KCK Municipal Court staff at (913)-573-5200 or through email at kckmunicourt@wycokck.org. To reach the KCMO Municipal Court, call (816)-513-1313.

