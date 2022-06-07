KCK narcotics officers find nearly 9,000 more pills laced with fentanyl after searching car

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Narcotics detectives in the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department recently seized nearly 15,000 deadly counterfeit pills and other illegal drugs.

The operation happened June 1 when detectives served a search warrant at a KCK home, according to a police department news release.

In the house alone, police found roughly 6,000 counterfeit pills containing the powerful and often deadly drug fentanyl.

Detectives also seized cars in the bust and searched those the next day, according to the news release.

Detectives found an even bigger stash of counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, marijuana and cocaine.

Police said the illegal business was run out of a house in a KCK neighborhood, the release states.

Kansas City, Kansas, has reported 61 overdoses and 11 overdose deaths in in 2022.

Anyone with information about drug traffickers or drug dealers should call the KCKPD Narcotics 24-hour hotline at 913-573-6287.

Callers can remain anonymous.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .