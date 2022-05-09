KCK Police investigating two homicides from Sunday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Kansas Police are investigating two separate, unrelated homicides that happened Sunday night.

Police say they were first called to the 200 block of N. 27th Street about 8:55 p.m. on reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found an adult man shot and killed outside a home.

At 9:25 p.m., officers were dispatched to 7300 State Avenue on a reported shooting.

When they arrived, they found an adult man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

No suspects have been identified in either case.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .