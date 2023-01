KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Kansas, detectives have launched a homicide investigation after finding a woman dead inside a vehicle on Thursday.

According to KCKPD, officers found the woman in the 6100 block of Haskell Avenue at around 1:50 p.m.

No other details surrounding the circumstances of the woman's death were immediately available.

The woman's death marked the first homicide in KCK in 2023.

—