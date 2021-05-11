KCK police say man killed Tuesday afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are investigating a man was killed Tuesday afternoon.

Around 1:30 p.m., officers were sent to the 4100 block of Sortor Drive.

They located the man, described as an adult, dead of an apparent homicide.

Police are asking for the public’s help in their investigation into the man’s death, which is the city’s 10th homicide of 2021.

Anyone with information is asked to call 816-474-8477.

