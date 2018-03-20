KCK police search for 2 suspects in recent homicide

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is asking for help to find two suspects in a recent homicide.

KCK police said Tyjuana Watson (Jackson), 46, was inside the Firelight Lounge on March 17. Police said she had a handgun and randomly fired one shot, which hit and killed Michael Williams, an innocent bystander. Watson was last seen leaving the business with Lacresha Carr, 40, in a white Cadillac Escalade with Missouri plate UL0F6U.

Watson is also known as Tyjuana Jackson, Lacresha Brooks, Karita Brooks, TY Jackson, Tyjuanal McCloud, and other variations of those names.

Watson has a $500,000 bond and Carr has a $20,000 bond.

KCK police encourage anyone who sees, knows the whereabouts of these women or has any other information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 or local law enforcement.

