Father of 11 gunned down outside KCK club, suspect still not in custody

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Michael Williams Jr. went out with his friends Friday night just hours after he spent the day with his mother, Rebecca Hall.

“When he left I told him, 'I love you be careful' and he said ‘I love you too’ and that’s the last time we talked,” Hall said.

Williams and his friends spent much of their evening at the Firelight lounge on Parallel Parkway.

KCK police said right around closing time, a fight broke out.

“A girl went into the club I guess her boyfriend was with his wife and they argued,” Hall said.

She said police told her the fight spilled outside the club.

“The girl was wrestling with the security guard and the gun discharged and that’s how my son got shot in the eye. So it wasn’t even no intentions for him, it just happened,” Hall said.

Williams died at the scene leaving behind 11 children.

“Well if anybody knew him, they knew he was about his kids, all of them,” said Elizabeth Mejia, the victim's sister.

The youngest of his children is 10 months old and his oldest is 16 years old.

“It really saddens me that she even got in the club with a gun and then he left behind all his children, so it’s really hard for them right now,” Hall said. “We’re going to deal with it day-by-day.”

Now, as the family plans for a funeral, they want justice.

“Either way you look at it, it’s wrong — if it was an accident, if it was on purpose. It’s wrong she should just turn herself in that would be a lot of relief,” Mejia said.

Police are searching for a suspect but haven’t released a description to the public.