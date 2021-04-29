KCK police seek woman who hit a parent with a car outside of a middle school

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KCK Police are looking for a woman who may have hit a parent with a car on Tuesday outside near a Kanas City, Kansas, middle school.

Tyla Jack, 39, is wanted for questioning in an aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and aggravated battery in front of Carl Bruce Middle School.

Police said a heated argument between a small group of girls began before the school day ended.

The girls were separated and parents were told to come pick up their children.

The parents arrived and began arguing.

Jack may have hit another parent with a 2015 dark gray Buick Verano on North 18th Street in front of the school.

Police said the car's Missouri license tag is JF2R7J. The car sped off after striking the parent.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

A Kansas City, Kansas police officer jumped out of the car's path to avoid being hit, police said.

Anyone with information about Jack is asked to call KCK police.

KCKPD tweeted about the incident shortly after it happened.

This afternoon a disagreement between a small group of female students at Carl Bruce Middle School ended with a parent sustaining serious injuries when she was struck by a vehicle driven by another parent. No students were injured. KCKPD is investigating. Call 816-474-TIPS w/info — Kansas City, Kansas Police Department (@KCKPDChief) April 27, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the 41 Action News Homicide Tracker , which was launched in 2015. Read the 41 Action News Mug Shot Policy.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .