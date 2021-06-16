KCK teen charged in 2020 KCMO homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 16-year-old has been charged in the fatal shooting of 44-year-old Cristobal Gutierrez-Castillas.

Jayvon G. Hunter of Kansas City, Kansas, faces second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action charges.

Hunter is accused of shooting Gutierrez-Castillas on Oct. 19, 2020, in the 4400 block of Tracy Ave.

Court documents said the incident was captured on surveillance video and showed suspects arriving at the shooting scene on scooters before an argument it seen.

Hunter was captured on video shooting the victim and then going through Gutierrez-Castillas' pockets and taking his cell phone, which was later recovered.

The crime lab identified Hunter's DNA on the victim's phone.

A cash bond of $150,000 has been requested for the teen.

