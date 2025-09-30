KCKFD: Boy, 15, killed in Sept. 25 apartment fire in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 15-year-old boy died in an apartment fire on Sept. 25, the Kansas City, Kansas, Fire Department announced this week.

A KCKFD spokesperson said firefighters were called just before 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 25, on reports of a fire in an apartment located at 928 S. 71st Street.

The first crews on scene reported smoke from the upper floor of the apartment and information that someone was trapped inside.

Crews entered the apartment and located the boy on the second floor. The boy was taken to an area hospital, where he died less than two hours later.

Two other civilians were injured in the fire. One civilian was treated for injuries they sustained while breaking a window to help a trapped occupant in the apartment. The trapped occupant was rescued and treated for smoke inhalation.

A firefighter was also hospitalized for heat exhaustion while battling the fire.

Crews were able to get the fire under control in less than an hour.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

