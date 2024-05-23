KCKPD: 1 dead in Wednesday night double shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are investigating a double shooting late Wednesday night that left one person dead.

A police spokesperson said around 10:45 p.m., officers were called to the 4000 block of Lawrence Drive on a reported shooting.

Arriving officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

A second adult male victim was found to also have been injured by gunfire. He was transported to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information was immediately available.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.