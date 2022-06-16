KCKPD: 3 teens shot Wednesday night in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three teenagers are recovering from gunshot wounds in connection to a shooting Wednesday night in Kansas City, Kansas.

A KCKPD spokesperson says that officers were called out around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday to an area near S. 35th Street and Shawnee Drive on a shooting.

Investigators believe the three victims were standing outside in front of a house when a vehicle stopped in front of the house and the occupants opened fire.

The police spokesperson said the victims, all listed as being in their mid to late teens, suffered non life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information was immediately available.

