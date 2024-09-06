KCKPD, ATF, FBI dispose of potential explosive device Friday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, called in agents from the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Friday morning to safely dispose of a potentially explosive device.

Someone doing a walkthrough of an abandoned property in the 7200 block of Forest Drive came upon the possible explosive device and notified police.

The device resembled a Claymore, a variant of a compact anti-personnel mine/bomb used in military settings.

Bomb technicians arrived at the scene but were unable to immediately determine if the device was active.

The device was transported to a secure location away from the property for “further investigation and disposal.”

—

