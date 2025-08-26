KCKPD chief: 31-year-old man arrested in connection with death of KCK police officer

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A 31-year-old man is in custody in connection with the line-of-duty death of Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department Ofc. Hunter Simoncic early Tuesday morning.

KCKPD Chief Karl Oakman said the man, identified as Dennis Mitchell III, struck the officer during a police pursuit near 75th Street and State Avenue Tuesday morning.

Oakman said Mitchell was booked on suspicion of first-degree murder and vehicular homicide, among other alleged offenses.

The Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office has yet to announce formal charges.

Kansas City, Kansas, officials provide update after death of Ofc. Hunter Simoncic

This is a developing story and may be updated.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.