Kansas City, Kansas, police officer hospitalized after getting hit by suspect's car

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A Kansas City, Kansas, Police officer is currently hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being involved in a police pursuit.

Just after midnight, police were called to the area of Campus Boulevard and State Avenue investigating shots fired.

Upon arrival, they located a vehicle that was possibly involved with the suspect.

Police say the officers noticed the suspect was armed with a handgun.

When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the vehicle took off, and a pursuit ensued.

Police say the officers deployed stop sticks at the suspect, and the suspect instead swerved and went towards the officer.

The officer was then struck.

KCKPD Chief Karl Oakman says the Kansas Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation along with assistance from the Kansas Highway Patrol.

