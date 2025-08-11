LIVE UPDATES | Community gathers to pay respects for Wyandotte County Deputy Elijah Ming

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City community is set to remember the life of fallen Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Deputy Elijah Ming during services Monday morning.

A funeral service for Ming is set to begin at 11 a.m. at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas.

A funeral service for Ming is set to begin at 11 a.m. at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas.

—

UPDATE, 12:25 p.m. | Scripture readings were selected from both the Old Testament and the New Testament.

New Testament readings at Deputy Ming's funeral

Old Testament reading by KCKPD Champlain George Kemper

UPDATE, 12:20 p.m. | A saxophonist joined the officiant for a rendition of "The Lord's Prayer."

Saxophonist joins pastor for 'The Lord's Prayer'

UPDATE, 12:10 p.m. | Deputy Ming loved music, so the pastor sang "Every Praise" with "joy and gratitude" in "celebration and love" of Ming.

Singing honors Deputy Ming's love for music

UPDATE, 12:05 p.m. | Pastor Fletcher said Deputy Ming's life was "well-lived but was cut short."

Pastor on Deputy Ming: 'A life that has been well-lived but was cut short'

UPDATE, 12 p.m. | Pastor Everett L. Fletcher, funeral officiant, shared several Bible passages while the family and officers filed in.

Pastor Everett L. Fletcher shares Bible passages during procession of family, officers

UPDATE, 11:35 a.m. |The service began with a bagpipe procession and the presentation of the colors.

Bagpipers open funeral for Deputy Elijah Ming

UPDATE, 11:30 a.m. | Several law enforcement agencies from far and wide came to attend the funeral and pay their respects to Deputy Ming.

Several agencies in attendance to pay respects to Deputy Ming

UPDATE, 10:45 a.m. | Pastor Everett L. Fletcher is the officiant for today’s services.

Several members of the community, close friends and a family representative are among those slated to give remembrances of Ming during the ceremony.

A law enforcement procession is planned at the conclusion of the services.

Ming was born to Sonji and Mark Ming on Feb. 9, 1991, in Los Angeles. He was described as a “miracle baby” as he was delivered weighing one pound, nine ounces.

The Ming family relocated to Kansas City, Kansas, in 1993. Ming attended the Kansas City, Kansas, Public School District and graduated from F.L. Schagle High School in 2009. He was noted for his academics and athletics, lettering in football, baseball and wrestling.

After high school, he spent time at Wayne State University before earning an associate’s degree at Fort Scott Community College. While at Fort Scott, Ming played on two All-Star baseball teams in Hutchinson, Kansas, and Santa Ana, California. He also earned Homecoming King honors while at Fort Scott.

Ming met his eventual wife, Tiara, in middle school. The couple married in 2018 and had a son, Elijah II “Duece.”

Ming met his eventual wife, Tiara, in middle school. The couple married in 2018 and had a son, Elijah II "Duece."

—